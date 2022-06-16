Karan Johar talks about his deepest regret, says its ’too late for me to find a life partner’

Karan Johar/Instagram

In a recent interview, Karan Johar discussed his love life and admitted that his biggest regret was in his personal life. Karan expressed regret for neglecting his personal life in favour of his career and not devoting more attention to it.

Karan, who welcomed twins Yash and Roohi Johar via surrogacy in 2015, expressed regret for not making that choice five years sooner. He asserted that he didn't think parents or kids could fill the emptiness left by a life partner.

Asked about his regrets, Karan told Film Companion, "I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

The filmmaker added, "The bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that. That's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret."



For his talk show Koffee With Karan's seventh season, Karan just wrapped up shooting. In addition, he has been working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his upcoming film as a director, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.