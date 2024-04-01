Twitter
Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Will there be ban on petrol and diesel vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Pic of Rohit Sharma’s car number plate goes viral, here’s why

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Karan Johar has quipped at people getting fillers and botox, an all-too-common occurence in Bollywood today

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

Karan Johar (Image: Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared some pearls of wisdom on fillers, botox and going under-the-knife for changing the exterior. Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a hilarious lengthy note in Hindi talking about changing the external body.

The filmmaker wrote: “Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti...Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi (Applying fillers doesn't bring fulfillment... applying makeup doesn't make you younger).”

Karan added: “Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti (No matter how much Botox you do, you'll end up looking like a fly stung you).”

“Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan...Fitrat nahi badalti (Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature).”

On the work front, it has been reported that Karan is working on the third instalment of Student Of The Year, which will be made into a series for OTT. The third instalment will be directed by Reema Maya, known for her critically acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

