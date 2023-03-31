Search icon
Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda party with American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, see viral photos

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda joined Prabal Gurung for his birthday bash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Prabal Gurung/Instagram

While a huge chunk of Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday attended Christian Dior's first fashion show at Mumbai's Gateway of India on Thursday night, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and Navya Nanda decided to give a miss to the fashion gala.

Instead, the trio celebrated Singapore-born American fashion designer Prabal Gurung's 44th birthday last night. Prabal, who came to India yesterday, turns a year older on Friday. Sharing a couple of photos with Karan, Suhana, and Navya on his Instagram, he wrote, "Last night with my (three red hearts). It was a blast. #Mumbai."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was seen wearing a purple-coloured jacket. In contrast, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana looked stylish in an LBD (Little Black Dress), and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya wore a red short dress for the party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabal Rana Gurung (@troublewithprabal)

It is being rumoured that Suhana Khan is dating Navya's brother Agastya Nanda, with whom she will share screen space in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The two star kids will be making their debut in the Netflix film, along with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor.

READ | Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's romantic gesture for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan goes viral

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release in July. The romantic comedy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in leading roles with veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the supporting cast. It marks the filmmaker's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.
 

