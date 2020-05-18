Headlines

Karan Johar suggests haircut for Yash, but Roohi gets Deepika Padukone's full attention

Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a video with kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 09:07 AM IST

Karan Johar's series 'lockdown with the Johars' is quite a hit on his Instagram page. He keeps on sharing his daily interactions with his twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar which are too cute for words. The kids are savage and leave no stone unturned in roasting their dada KJo. His posts get several comments by celebrities who enjoy the banter between a father and his twins. They are refreshing amid stressful lockdown for netizens. 

A while back, Karan took to his Instagram page and shared a cute video in which he is suggesting a haircut for his son Yash. However, the kid has some funny suggestion leaving his dad in splits. During this time, Roohi is seen in the backdrop looking at her dad and brother while jumping on the couch.

Karan captioned the video stating, "My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don’t try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars".

However, Deepika Padukone's whole attention had gone to Roohi and talking about the same, she commented, "please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar".

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker had revealed that it was Deepika who first got to know that he will be embracing fatherhood via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's upcoming film as a director is Takht which is set against the Mughal backdrop. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 opposite Ranveer. 

