Karan Johar penned a cryptic note after Divya Khossla Kumar slammed Alia Bhatt for 'fake' box office collection of Jigra.

Divya Khossla Kumar isn’t backing down in her ongoing conflict with the Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt camp. On Saturday, she made penned a note on Instagram, accusing Alia Bhatt of 'fooling' people with a 'fake' box office collection.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."

Karan has now penned a cryptic note on his Instagram stories which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Though he didn't name anyone, however, this came just after Divya slammed Alia Bhatt.

A few days ago, Divya Khosla Kumar responded to the similarities between her film Savi and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. While she acknowledged the connection, she emphasized that each film has its own journey and expressed gratitude for exploring the genre first. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, follows a housewife trying to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England, inspired by the story of Savitri and Satyavan. In Jigra, Alia's character also plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from prison.

Kangana Ranaut's indirect dig at Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's actioner Jigra hits cinemas on Friday, October 11, and Kangana Ranaut has remarked on female-centric films that look like a sly dig at Bhatt again. Kangana had made statements about Alia several times, and seems like she did it again. Without naming the film or actor, Kangana dropped a note on her Instagram stories.

The note reads, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." According to this note, Kangana's films were sabotaged by others, and she feels that it's a payback time for them.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.