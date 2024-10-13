BOLLYWOOD
Karan Johar penned a cryptic note after Divya Khossla Kumar slammed Alia Bhatt for 'fake' box office collection of Jigra.
Divya Khossla Kumar isn’t backing down in her ongoing conflict with the Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt camp. On Saturday, she made penned a note on Instagram, accusing Alia Bhatt of 'fooling' people with a 'fake' box office collection.
She took to Instagram and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."
Karan has now penned a cryptic note on his Instagram stories which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” Though he didn't name anyone, however, this came just after Divya slammed Alia Bhatt.
A few days ago, Divya Khosla Kumar responded to the similarities between her film Savi and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. While she acknowledged the connection, she emphasized that each film has its own journey and expressed gratitude for exploring the genre first. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, follows a housewife trying to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England, inspired by the story of Savitri and Satyavan. In Jigra, Alia's character also plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from prison.
Kangana Ranaut's indirect dig at Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's actioner Jigra hits cinemas on Friday, October 11, and Kangana Ranaut has remarked on female-centric films that look like a sly dig at Bhatt again. Kangana had made statements about Alia several times, and seems like she did it again. Without naming the film or actor, Kangana dropped a note on her Instagram stories.
The note reads, "When you destroy female-centric films, and make sure that they won't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." According to this note, Kangana's films were sabotaged by others, and she feels that it's a payback time for them.
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Meet man, who has emerged as highest wealth gainer of India in Forbes 2024 list, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Baba Siddique's last rites to be performed with full state honours in Mumbai
Jigra box office collection day 2: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt's film fails to prove Divya Khosla wrong, earns Rs...
Sudha Murty wanted these TWO gifts from Ratan Tata, he gave it to her, they are now kept in...
Karan Johar strongly REACTS after Divya Khossla slams Alia Bhatt for 'fooling' fans with fake Jigra box office earnings
Elderly man's dangerous train stunt shocks internet, watch viral video
Chaos during Dussehra fair in Bihar after elephant loses control, damages vehicles, watch viral video
Baba Siddique shot dead: Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind NCP leader's murder? Police say...
Meet actress, popularly known as Bhabhi 2, trolled for bizarre dance steps, now fighting with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, she...
When Neeraj Chopra met 'a true visionary' Ratan Tata and said...
Meet actress who was severely hit by a car on shoot, ran Olympic torch relay, refused films with Salman Khan
'Complete collapse of law and order....': Rahul Gandhi attacks Maharashtra government over Baba Siddique's killing
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Konkana Sen’s ‘casteism, classism in film industry’ remark: ‘You will get respect only when…’
Shilpa Shetty breaks down, Salman Khan cancels shoot; celebs rush to Lilavati hospital after Baba Siddique shot dead
World's richest man Elon Musk's net worth falls by Rs 124500 crore due to his latest...
'A champion of friendship between...': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condoles Ratan Tata's demise
Vettaiyan box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth, Amitabh’s film fails to earns Rs 100 crore in India despite growth
Mukesh Ambani's superhit new Jio annual plan with unlimited 5G data for just Rs...
MBA jobs: 6 career paths to pursue after an MBA degree
Mumbai Police comfort Shantanu Naidu with heartfelt hugs as he grieves Ratan Tata's death, WATCH
Not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant, Akash or Isha but this Ambani family member owns maximum shares in Reliance
Ananya Panday recalls ‘random trauma story’ with Aryan Khan: ‘He used to threaten me and Suhana to leak…’
Baba Siddique dead: What was Mumbai slum redevelopment scam in which ED attached Rs 462 crore properties of NCP leader
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, who is Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s close friend, owns business worth Rs…
Who are largest stakeholders in Tata Sons? Not Ratan Tata, Noel Tata, it is...
Baba Siddique shot dead: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, meets family
Delhi NCR: Ganga water supply to be shut in Noida, Ghaziabad from today for 20 days due to…
Meet woman, who lost parents at age of 5, raised by grandmother, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, she is...
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 18
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
iPhone 15 available at just Rs 27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: How to grab this deal?
Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra's heroine who married 22 years older superstar, was highest-paid actress, quit acting, now...
Viral video: Crocodile spotted in drain, rescued by forest department in Kanpur, watch
Who was GN Saibaba, ex-DU professor who died months after acquittal in alleged Maoist links case?
Gautam Adani on Ratan Tata's death news: 'Legends like him never fade away...'
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, his last social media post goes viral, it was...
Director Raaj Shaandaliyaa apologies for 'unauthorised use' of Stree in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Who was Baba Siddique, murdered NCP leader that was instrumental in Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan patch up
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs, complete 3-0 clean sweep in Hyderabad
Baba Siddique, who was shot at in Mumbai, dies, confirms Lilavati Hospital
22 sixes, 25 fours: India register their highest-ever total in T20I cricket history
THIS is world’s shortest flight, lasts only 90 seconds, it covers a distance of…
Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader famous for hosting star-studded Iftar party attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
This actress married superstar for 4 months, called her marriage 'nightmare', slammed him for 'using women' for...
Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Kajol dazzle in saree during sindoor khela
Amitabh Bachchan made big investment in this smallcap company, gave more than 600% return in 5 years
THIS Mumbai canteen has been named best restaurant in India, it serves the best...
ENG-W vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland match 17
Watch: Sanju Samson smashed Rishad Hossain for five consecutive sixes during IND vs BAN 3rd T20I
Israel's precarious predicament: Can it thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions without US support?
‘Was called arrogant, entitled, selfish…’: This star cricketer once battled alcoholism, then…
Who is the wealthiest among Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's children's in-laws?
Shantanu Naidu stopped by Mumbai police before Ratan Tata's funeral, watch viral video
IND vs BAN: Why is Harshit Rana not playing India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma announces his next film Vanvaas with Nana Patekar, calls it 'Kalyug ka Ramayana'
Gujarat wall collapse: 9 workers killed, 1 injured at construction site in Mehsana, rescue operation underway
Dussehra 2024: India's tallest Ravana effigy worth Rs 30 lakh unveiled in this city; check time taken to build
THIS robot can serve drinks, babysit children, walk dogs and even be your friend, it costs Rs...
Evan Singh Luthra Appointed Member of Congress in Liberland’s New Government under Prime Minister Justin Sun
Gujarat wall collapse: PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for deceased families
Delhi to launch 'E-Detection' system: Here's how it will prevent polluting vehicles from entering
Meet woman behind the success of Gautam Adani, was a dentist, now has net worth of Rs 80000000000, she is...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new ISD plans for THESE countries, price starts at Rs...
'Gaaliyan dene ko dil kar raha': Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan team after embarrassing defeat to England in 1st Test
Meet China's 'Spider-Woman' who climbs 100-metre cliff bare-handed, with no safety equipment
Ancient comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS to make an appearance today, will it be visible in India? Check details
Tech millionaire attempts reverse ageing, get 'baby face': What happened next will leave you shocked
Divya Khossla bashes Alia Bhatt after Jigra's low opening, claims 'fake' box office collection: 'Khudh hi tickets...'
Shilpa Shetty stuns in pink lehenga as turns showstopper for Megha Bansal at Lakme Fashion Week
IND vs BAN, Hyderabad weather update: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
This shelved Dharmendra film was made 17 years later starring Bobby Deol, lead actress created controversy by..
Ratan Tata death: 'Titan' of Indian business, philanthropist icon's cause of death is...
What did Nita Ambani do before marrying Mukesh Ambani? What was her salary?
Meet woman, who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is founder of...
Rishabh Pant reveals real story behind his ‘fake injury’ in T20 World Cup final
US President Joe Biden reacts to White House official reminding him to let Kamala Harris speak, says 'I know..'
Meet actor, Salman, SRK's co-star who failed in films, was jobless for years, then became TV star, played 350 roles in..
Who will be Gautam Adani's likely heir? Will it be Karan Adani, Jeet Adani, Pranav Adani or Sagar Adani?
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Tamil Nadu train accident: Know reason behind derailment, here's what Railways official says...
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs South Africa match 16
Iran gives big warning to oil-rich allies of US: 'Don't help Israel or else...'
MS Dhoni sets internet on fire with new haircut, pics go viral
Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle's playful dance moves go viral, watch
‘He is like…’: When Rekha revealed how much Amitabh Bachchan means to her, if she’ll work with him again
Not love, superstar Madhubala married Kishore Kumar at 27 despite battling severe illness because of her anger towards..
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne
NZ-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Shinde vs Thackeray: Both Shiv Sena factions lock horns over organising Dussehra rally as poll fever grips
Meet woman, India's first visually impaired IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice with AIR...
Who is Ratan Tata's successor to what was his religion: 5 most-asked questions answered
Nia Sharma breaks her silence on Bigg Boss 18 controversy, recalls getting harsh comments: ‘I am working for them so…’
Haryana's new BJP government to be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway nears completion, set to open by...
'Before this government wakes up...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack after Tamil Nadu train accident
Here's what happened on Air India flight with hydraulic failure, that circled for two hours, made emergency landing in..
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Alia Bhatt’s actioner races ahead of Rajkummar Rao’s film on day 2, but...
How did Noel Tata succeed Ratan Tata as head of Tata Trusts?