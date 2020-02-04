Karan Johar speaks up on Bollywood period films criticised for endorsing Islamophobia

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial is Takht which is set against the backdrop of the Mughal era. The film has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. On Monday, KJo launched the trailer for Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship which stars Vicky and Bhumi in the leading roles. At the trailer launch, the ace filmmaker was asked how he will strike a balance in Takht as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia.

To which Karan replied, "You're talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it."

Meanwhile, Takht marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film, with a screenplay by Sumit Roy.

The short audio teaser with a throne in the video was unveiled a few days back which intrigued the masses. The film is likely to go on floors in March this year. While Takht is all set to hit the screens during Christmas weekend in 2021.