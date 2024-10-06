Twitter
Karan Johar sparks health concerns with his ‘thin and sick’ look in viral photo; netizens say ‘all the negativity has…’

Karan Johar's latest viral photo sparked health concern.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:05 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Karan Johar is in the spotlight again, this time for a recent photo that has raised health concerns among fans. Comedian Harsh Gujral shared the picture, and many people online are commenting that Karan looks "sick and thin."

One of his fans wrote, "Karan Johar looks sick, like highly anorexic and I am seriously concerned. All the negativity and jealousy have ruined his health evidently. His quest to make Alia the No. 1 Indian star has brought him nothing but haters and negativity."

The second one said, "Man he looks very sick, hope he's doing well.” The third one said, "Even here he looks like he has done some nasha. As days pass he keeps losing weight.”

Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan has featured many juicy revelations from Bollywood actors, often discussing their relationship statuses openly. However, it’s rare for Karan himself to share that he has a crush on someone.

However, In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 8, Episode 5, the filmmaker spilled a secret of having a crush on Anushka Sharma during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He said, “You could have a crush like I had a crush on you. It’s been so long."

Upon hearing this revelation, Anushka Sharma was left completely stunned, while Katrina Kaif was equally shocked, admitting she had no idea about Karan’s feelings. Anushka then reconfirmed in surprise, “Did you just say you had a crush on me?" Karan responded, “Ya, right throughout the making of this film.” Anushka then replied, “I am feeling really flattered, I must tell you because if I can do that…"

