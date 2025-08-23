Karan Johar's son Yash Johar accepts he is a 'nepo baby' but doesn't want to get launched - Watch viral video

Karan Johar's son Yash Johar was seen wearing a t-shirt that read, "nepo baby" in the latest reel shared by the filmmaker on his Instagram.

Karan Johar is often slammed for launching star kids in the Hindi film industry. But, there's one star who doesn't want to get launched by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director and it's none other than his son Yash Johar. On Saturday, August 23, Karan shared a reel on his Instagram, which featured Yash wearing a t-shirt that read "nepo baby."

Captioning the reel, the filmmaker wrote, "He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! PS: T shirts gifted to the twins by..... ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell)." In the video, Karan said to Yash, "Oh my god, do you know what this t-shirt says, that you are nepo baby." To which Yash replied, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched", and ran away. Karan is then heard saying, "What! Who is launching you anyway?".

Karan became a father to Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his late father and producer, Yash Johar, and chose the name Roohi as an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.

On the work front, his last film was the 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography to Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora song at the 71st National Film Awards announced earlier this month.

The movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in the leading roles, was also a commercial success as it grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Karan has announced that he will start directing his next film in 2026.

