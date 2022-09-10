Karan Johar says sometimes he looks for talent in actors 'magar vo kabhi milta nahi'

Credit: File photo

Popular filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been making headlines ever since the 'nepotism in Bollywood' debate started, recently appeared on Amazon MiniTV’s show Case Toh Banta Hai where he joked about finding talented actors.

Riteish Deshmukh was seen grilling Koffee with Karan host on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. As per the Hindustan Times report, Riteish asked Karan, “Mujhe bataye ki aap jab kisi actor ko aap cast karte hai, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks (I have been told that whenever you cast actors in your films, you only go for their good looks)?”

Karan answered, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai (And sometime I also go for talent, but I never find it)."

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri, who has always been vocal about his thoughts, took an indirect dig at Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar. On Thursday, The Kashmir Files director penned a note in which he asked ‘boys of Koffee Gang’ to focus on their films.

He tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me.



I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers.



Best. Always. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2022

Social media users also reacted to the tweet. One of them wrote, “Seems your addicted to Koffee Noticed that you have tweeted every thursday after every new episode! Dont have any other work ? Or something better to watch ? Dont be so obssessed with Karan ya common.” Another person wrote, “Sir, the truth is #NEPOTISM. #Bollywood spoiled. And the reason for this are these #personalities. They are #Khans, #Bhatt, #Kapoor. These are the ones who have been doing nepotism. And followed by #starkids concept.”

Seems your addicted to Koffee

Noticed that you have tweeted every thursday after every new episode!

Dont have any other work ? Or something better to watch ? Dont be so obssessed with Karan ya common — Jokim Ellean (@Joellaain) September 8, 2022

Sir, the truth is #NEPOTISM. #Bollywood spoiled. And the reason for this are these #personalities. They are #Khans, #Bhatt, #Kapoor. These are the ones who have been doing nepotism. And followed by #starkids concept. September 8, 2022

Earlier, while speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

Kangana also slammed the director on Friday. She wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

She added, “all turned pujaris and suddenly and begged South actor, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”