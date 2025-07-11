Karan Johar slams trolls claiming he's unwell after drastic weight loss: 'Logon ne mujhe maar hi dala, unhone kaha...'

At the Dhadak 2 trailer launch, Karan Johar shut down netizens worrying about his health after his recent viral photo with Samay Raina, in which he looked extremely thin.

Karan Johar's significant weight loss has frequently attracted attention, with the filmmaker consistently denying the use of Ozempic or any weight loss medications to achieve his dramatic transformation. However, his latest photo with stand-up comedian Samay Raina sparked concern among netizens, as the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director looked noticeably thin, raising questions about his health. Some trolls even claimed that Karan is unwell and aging faster than expected. However, in his latest media appearance at the Dhadak 2 launch, the filmmaker shut down such trolls and stated that he is absolutely fine.



Karan Johar is happy and healthy

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said, "Internet pe toh logon ne mujhe maar hi daala tha. Unhone kaha ki yeh kya ho gaya hai, yeh kaunsi beemari paal raha hai Karan. Toh main un sab se kehna chahta hun, meri sehat bilkul theek hain. Main bahut khush hun, in fact I have never felt lighter on my feet (People on the internet have already declared me dead. They said, 'What has happened to him? What kind of illness is Karan suffering from? So I want to tell all of them - my health is absolutely fine. I'm very happy)."



Karan Johar wants to live longer for his kids

"There's only one reason for the weight loss - I’ve adopted many things to improve my wellness in life. Toh main zinda hoon aur zinda rahunga. Pehle main netizen jo keh rahe hain, unse kahunga ki main bahut saal jeena chahta hoon, specially for my kids. Sabke liye mere andar bahut saari kahaaniyan baaki hain, unhe darshana baaki hai abhi (So I am alive, and I will continue to live. First, I want to tell all the netizens saying things - I want to live for many more years, especially for my kids. I still have many stories left within me to show the world)", Karan further added in his own cheeky style.



Karan Johar's weight loss secret

For the unversed, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director has attributed his weight loss to One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet. It is a form of intermittent fasting where you consume all your daily calories in a single meal within a one-hour window, and fast for the remaining 23 hours.

