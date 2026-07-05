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Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'

Karan slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia film

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Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'

As expected, Karan Johar jumped in to support Alpha, but he only mentioned Alia Bhatt and casually ignored the other cast members, including Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and even the director Shiv Rawail.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'
Karan Johar, poster of Alpha (Image source: Instagram, IMDb)
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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha opens on an average note, and filmmaker Karan Johar came to the defence of his favourite student. On Instagram, Karan dropped a story supporting Alpha and urging people to go and watch the film in cinemas, rather than supporting the online toxicity. 

Audience is above online negativity: Karan Johar

Karan emphasised how the audience has supported the film, rising above online negativity and standing as the "true warriors". He wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity, and they are the true warriors... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavor to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not our toxicity!"

image

Stop doom scrolling, go watch Alpha: Karan Johar

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director went on to advise fans to celebrate the essence of cinema, and continued, "Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling!!" Released in cinemas on July 3, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has received a mixed-to-negative response from critics and audience alike. 

About Alpha

Alpha, the seventh film in YRF's Spy Universe, also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Despite the buzz and the franchise's goodwill, Alpha took an average opening of Rs 9 crore net in India, and Rs 15 crore gross worldwide. As per YRF, Alpha earned Rs 17.42 crore worldwide.

On Saturday, the film showed a growth of 21%. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Alpha earned Rs 11.25 crore net in India, and Rs 7 crore overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 37.60 crore.

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