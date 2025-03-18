Karan Johar opened up about the negative reviews his last production Nadaaniyan received, but to his surprise, Karan revealed that he feels pity for trollers, and is miffed with critics who use harsh or rather violent words to downgrade someone.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally reacted to the trolls, his last production Nadaaniyan, and its actors, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor received. On Tuesday, Karan attended the trailer launch of Gippy Grewal's Punjabi film, Akaal. The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan's Dharma Productions, and he marked his presence at the press conference, along with the cast and crew members.

During the media interaction, Karan was asked to comment on the harsh reviews and trolls debutant Ibrahim and Khushi received for their performance in Nadaaniyan. At first, Karan quoted the lines of Rajesh Khanna's iconic song, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chhodo bekar ki baatein mein kahi beet na jaye raina." Then the producer said that he despise the 'nameless' trolls who are venting their frustration on the actors. However, he later called out critics who were 'too harsh and violent' with their words in their reviews. Karan said that his relationship with critics has never been affected by their reviews, but he has a problem with a few people who deliberately use harsh words. Karan said, "Mera rishta kabhi critics ke saath badalta nahi, on the basis of unhone kya likha hai. Aapko film achi nahi lagi, buri lagi, woh aapki rai hai. Woh aapka kaam hai likhna. Meri koi conspiracy theory nahi hoti kisi film ko neeche girane ki. Woh kabhi-kabhi trolls karte hai."

He further added, "Woh bhi bechare benaam log hai. Unki apni problem hai, woh hum pe nikla rah hai. Woh theek hai, mujhe un par taras aata hai. Mera problem hai critics se. Saare critics ko salaam, mera pyaar, main bahut izzat karta hu sabki. But kuch log hai... main kuch padta hu toh dikat hoti hai. Kyuki jiske baare mein likh rahe hai, woh bhi kisi ki beta hai, beti hai, kisi ke parents padhenge toh unhe takleef hogi." Johar called a line from the review, and asserted, "Main ek line padi thi- 'I want to kick this film'. Jab aap aisa likhte ho, mera problem unn logo se hai. Mera problem industry, trolls, opinion makers, social commentary se nahi hai. Lekin jab aap aisa likhte hai toh its not a reflection of the film, this is a reflection of you. Jab aap yeh kehte ho, that is disturbing."

Karan went on to say that if a critics can be so aggressive in their review, then the writer should be condemned, "You should have a compassionate, competitive side. No body wants to be kicked, because is an act of violence. It is physical violence. When you're not allowed violence in the real world, even words are equally violent, you should be condemned for being violent." Karan Johar's upcoming presentation Akaal, will be released in cinemas on April 10.

