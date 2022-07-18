Karan Johar sings Brahmastra song Kesariya, his kids Roohi, Yash's epic reaction wins the internet

Karan Johar/Instagram

On Sunday night, KJo posted a video to his official Instagram account in which he could be seen enjoying time with his kids, Yash and Roohi. The kids interrupted Karan as he was singing Kesariya and requested him not to ruin the song as the video started. "You're ruining the song," It's very-new," Roohi exclaimed as Yash shouted "stop" in the cutest way possible. The children stopped the filmmaker and began making loud sounds when he indicated he would try singing the song one last time.

Karan shared the video: "My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a proud parent of twins Roohi and Yash. The Koffee With Karan host welcomed the twins via surrogacy in 2017. He decided to have an extended family, as he felt there was a void in his life, that can be only filled only by children. Apart from being an ace director-producer, Johar is also a doting father and a dedicated family man. Being a single parent, Karan shared his take on embracing parenthood.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Karan added that people advised him before stepping into fatherhood. "I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don't think they were saying it for societal reasons." Johar continued, "But...I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is in them, and one big piece of my heart is my mum." Johar feels like that love quotient is now perfectly balanced. The My Name Is Khan director was further questioned if he decided to become a parent due to the absence of a partner. Johar added, "You'll know you want to be a parent when you're emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It's not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga."