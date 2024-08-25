Twitter
Death that shook Middle East: A life in the shadows, legacy of Fuad Shukr

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI raids RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

A netizen commented on Karan Johar's latest reel, asked 'who's the mother of Roohi?' The filmmaker's reply won the internet.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi
Filmmaker Karan Johar shut down a troll who asked about the mother of his kids- Roohi and Yash. It all started when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared a reel of Roohi on his Instagram. In the adorably cute video Roohi is captured having a conversation with Siri. 

Roohi ordered Siri, "Sing. I don’t like it." She further instructed Siri, "You sing a proper song in a rhythm. Be a professional. C’mon.” Karan shared the reel on his Instagram with the caption, "Roohi Vs Siri." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as Karan dropped the video, it got traction from his colleagues and netizens. Several actors and internet users commented on the video. However, one comment caught Karan attention. A netizen asked, "Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused." The My Name Is Khan director noticed the comment, and he decided to reply. He wrote, "@fardinatasha I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query."  

Here's the reply 

image

Karan's reply got huge appreciation from netizens. An internet user wrote, "@karanjohar good answer." Another internet user wrote, "@karanjohar love you answer. Just enjoy them and love you and the best." One of the internet users wrote, " Good Job !! You actually did not need to respond. I support you and the way you are playing the role of a parent." 

For the unversed, on February 7, 2017, Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi Johar through surrogacy. Yash was named in honour of Karan’s late father, renowned producer Yash Johar. Roohi is a playful variation of Karan’s mother, Hiroo Johar’s name. 

Karan often shares adorable glimpses of Yash and Roohi on social media, where they have gained a huge following. The twins are often seen enjoying fun moments and family activities, winning the hearts of fans with their charm and cuteness. On the work front, Karan's last directorial was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. His last production venture was Lakshya's Kill. He co-produced the action-thriller with Guneet Monga.

