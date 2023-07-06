Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Karan Johar shares some fun unseen photos from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with adorable message for Ranveer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar shares unseen pics with Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Karan Johar shares some fun unseen photos from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with adorable message for Ranveer
Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar shared unseen pics with Ranveer Singh on 6th July as the day marks the actor’s birthday. Karan Johar shared a series of pictures with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle to wish the actor on his birthday.

The post includes the pictures from off-screen fun that the two had during the shoots of their upcoming Romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt. One photo even shows Alia clicking the actor-director duo, and others also include the two enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir during the shoots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan captioned the post by saying, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis)." Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

Ranveer Singh turns 38 this year. The actor is known for his outstanding works in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Padmaavat, 83, and many more. He is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Bollywood industry at present.

The upcoming drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are playing Rocky and Rani respectively, Is Karan Johar’s individual directorial comeback after 7 years. The film also stars actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. RARPK is releasing in theatres on 28 July. 

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in films like Dream Girl 2, Don 2, Singham Again, Simmba 2, and Baiju Bawra.    

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.