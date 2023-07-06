Karan Johar shares some fun unseen photos from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with adorable message for Ranveer

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar shared unseen pics with Ranveer Singh on 6th July as the day marks the actor’s birthday. Karan Johar shared a series of pictures with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle to wish the actor on his birthday.

The post includes the pictures from off-screen fun that the two had during the shoots of their upcoming Romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt. One photo even shows Alia clicking the actor-director duo, and others also include the two enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir during the shoots.

Karan captioned the post by saying, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis)." Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh turns 38 this year. The actor is known for his outstanding works in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Padmaavat, 83, and many more. He is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Bollywood industry at present.

The upcoming drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are playing Rocky and Rani respectively, Is Karan Johar’s individual directorial comeback after 7 years. The film also stars actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. RARPK is releasing in theatres on 28 July.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in films like Dream Girl 2, Don 2, Singham Again, Simmba 2, and Baiju Bawra.