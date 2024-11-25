Karan Johar's witty post about being single has left fans in splits. “I’m so single right now that I stood on a cliff and shouted ‘I love you,’ and my echo replied, ‘I just want to be friends.’” he wrote.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and quipped about being single in a new post which read, “I’m so single right now that I stood on a cliff and shouted ‘I love you,’ and my echo replied, ‘I just want to be friends.’” Known for spilling juicy details about Bollywood relationships, Karan's candid confession about his own love life struck a chord with fans, blending humour with self-deprecation.

This isn’t the first time Karan has poked fun at his single status. Just a few weeks ago, during the festive season, he shared a witty post lamenting his solitude. At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash on October 27, Karan shared glamorous pictures of himself in a stunning golden and black traditional ensemble. Captioning the images, he wrote in Hindi, “Diwali nights, countless meetings, endless conversations, yet feeling lonely in the crowd—when will I finally part ways with my singlehood?”

The filmmaker, who is known for bringing some of Bollywood’s most beloved stars together on-screen and on the Koffee couch, seems to be struggling to find his own romantic script.

Karan Johar recently celebrated 20 glorious years of his iconic chat show Koffee With Karan. To mark the occasion, he shared a delightful video montage featuring unforgettable moments from the show’s eight seasons. The clip showcased Bollywood royalty like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor, reminiscing about the charm and controversies that unfolded on the famous couch.

Under his Dharma Productions banner, Karan Johar is currently backing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and he also has Dhadak 2 in the pipeline.