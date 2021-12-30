Karan Johar shares ‘exclusive’ BTS photos from ‘Liger’ sets featuring Vijay Deverakonda

As the first trailer for Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film Liger approaches, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram on Thursday morning to offer two exclusive behind-the-scenes photographs from the sports drama's set.

He captioned the post as, “An exclusive glance of the world of #Liger behind the camera! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM.”

Take a look at the post here-

While Vijay Deverakonda is seen looking into the lens in one photo, possibly after a shot, Deverakonda is also seen alongside Liger director Puri Jagannadh in the other. The two appeared to be deep in conversation discussing film, with Deverakonda apparently taking notes from the ship's captain.

Mike Tyson, the boxing champion, will also make a cameo appearance in Liger. Ananya and Vijay have previously uploaded photos of Tyson on their social media accounts.

Vijay rose to prominence as 'Arjun Reddy' in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's romance drama. The film and its remake, 'Kabir Singh' (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor, were both box office smashes. However, it sparked a discussion about the protagonist's 'sexist' views and attitude. In addition to 'Arjun Reddy,' Vijay has appeared in films such as 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), 'NOTA' (2018), and 'Dear Comrade' (2019).

In August 2022, Dharma will be working on two projects. First, on August 9, 2022, Ayan Mukherji's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will be released. Then, in the last week of the month, the film 'Liger' will be released.

On August 25, 2022, ‘Liger’ will be released.