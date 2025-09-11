Karan Johar shares cryptic notes on toxic people, distractions, choosing right people: 'Sometimes your value isn't...'

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
BOLLYWOOD
In his carousel post, Karan Joar emphasised the importance of ignoring negativity, valuing oneself, and surrounding oneself with supportive people.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to social media to share a cryptic post reflecting on toxic people and the distractions they bring. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar posted a series of cryptic notes, offering insights on self-worth, toxic people, and personal growth. In his carousel post, he emphasised the importance of ignoring negativity, valuing oneself, and surrounding oneself with supportive people.
He posted a series of slides with the thoughts he resonates with. The text on the first slide read, "Rule #1: F*ck what they think." The second slide had, "Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt", written on it. The third one said, "A Reminder: Ignoring toxic people is self-care."
Other slides read, "You can’t do big things if you are distracted by small things. Be teachable you. You’re not always right. Choose people that choose you. The end. Once you stop looking, things find you." For the caption, Karan simply wrote, "Thoughts I resonate with...#foodforthought #wordsneedtobeactions #khayalonkacaravan."
On the work front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming bankrolled project Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi among others.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2 on Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. It will clash at the box office with the pan-India movie Kantara Chapter 1, which is headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Its first part Kantara was a blockbuster success in 2022.
