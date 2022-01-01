Karan Johar sends strong message with New Year wishes, 'Believe in you'

No matter how dark your life look, there is always a silver lining. From the last two years, we had gone through a lot, and as we stepped into 2022, we need to be optimistic. Director-producer Karan Johar is also keeping his spirit high, and he sent New Year wishes with a motivational message.

In the carousel post, we see Karan Johar posing with his gems, his family. Including Karan's mother and his two little munchkins. The admiring factor of the post is that Karan posted the pictures with a heartfelt message. In the caption, he said, "This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain , suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision ( Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU!"

Check out Karan's post

The Kal Ho Naa Ho producer further shared how to tackle negativity, "Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her ! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying!"

Here's Karan taking chill-pill with kids

At last, he summed up by saying we should be Neeraj Chopra of our lives, "The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!"

Karan next directorial will be 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.