According to the him, a filmmaker's belief in their own vision can help the audience accept even the most unlikely situations. To support his point, he mentioned directors like SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Anil Sharma.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar shared that conviction plays a more important role in movies when logic falls short. He believes that the best filmmakers and their hit films are powered by strong conviction, where logic often takes a backseat.

Johar pointed to Rajamouli as a key example, emphasizing that while his films may not always follow realistic rules, they still engage audiences with their strong storytelling conviction. "“Take Rajamouli sir’s movies, for instance. Where can you spot logic?”

Karan said, backing up his point. He explained that Rajamouli’s films are driven by pure conviction, which makes the audience accept whatever he presents. “This holds true for all major blockbusters, including Animal, RRR, and Gadar,” he added.

To further explain his point, Karan brought up the iconic action scenes in Gadar. He said that the idea of one person taking down 1,000 enemies with a handpump isn't about logic; it’s about director Anil Sharma's belief that Sunny Deol could pull it off. Karan mentioned that Sharma made Sunny’s character so believable that the audience completely bought into his extraordinary abilities.

Karan highlighted that conviction is key for filmmakers, explaining that self-doubt, overthinking audience expectations, and focusing too much on logic can get in the way of success. He said that those who fully commit to their vision are the ones who create blockbuster films.