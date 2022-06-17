Karan Johar says Bollywood is a victim of 'paid PR, herd mentality', notes South filmmakers have 'conviction'

Karan Johar/File photo

Of late, several Indian film stars both from the Hindi and South film industries have expressed their opinion on the ongoing South vs Hindi films debate. From Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, and Kiara Advani, among others, have all spoken about the North vs South debate that was triggered after several pan-India films from down South such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 became blockbuster hits even in the Hindi circuit and Bollywood movies namely Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bachchan Panday Heropanti 2, Dhaakad, Runway 34, among others were rejected by the audience.

Now, speaking about the ongoing North vs South debate yet again in an interview with Film Companion, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has said that filmmakers from down South have conviction in their projects and they do not seek validation. Bollywood, on the other hand, he said, is a victim of heard mentality and paid PR.

"I think we are victims of everything we should be running away from like paid PR. I think we are also victims of herd mentality. I feel that filmmakers from the South know what they want and they're not seeking validation. They have conviction that just isn't present in our cinema where everyone just hops on whatever trend is popular," Karan told the portal.

Explaining what Hindi filmmakers lack, he added, "Tamil cinema and Malayalam cinema have always been story-heavy. They have also been commercial and aesthetic. What happened with Kannada cinema and now Kannada cinema with KGF is that they have a lot of conviction. They don't listen to other things and follow that conviction. They’re not seeking validation, acceptance, approval. They are so confident in their skin and convinced with what they are doing. That's what we all lack. We don't have that conviction."

Elaborating on his herd mentality statement, Karan said, "Suddenly, if biopics are doing well, everyone will make a biopic. Suddenly everyone has woken up to the syntax of southern cinema and now we want to start doing that. We are all so idiotically unconvinced about our strengths and weaknesses that we just tend to be all over the place."

On the work front, Karan Johar is making a comeback as a filmmaker with the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016.