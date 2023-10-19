Headlines

Karan Johar says his next with Salman Khan is coming soon: ‘I feel like I should say it…’

Karan Johar speaks highly of Salman Khan, spills the beans about his next film with him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Salman Khan and Karan Johar have earlier worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wherein the actor made a cameo appearance in the movie. The filmmaker recently opened up about casting him
in a film and also spoke highly of the actor. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar talked about his collaboration with Salman Khan and said, “The thing is that I have to tell you that I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father (Yash Johar) was very close to Salim saab (Salman Khan's father and script writer). And I told you how Salman said yes to the film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), he said yes based on the fact that he loved my dad. And that has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that that relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not saying it, I am not denying it. I am superstitious about certain things. I feel like I should say it when the time is right.” 

He further talked about his cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani and said, “A lot of actors had said no for the part of Aman. And then, I met Salman at Chunky Panday’s party. He came to me and said, ‘Only an absolutely confident person will do this film, and I am that person.’ I went to narrate the film, and at the end of the first half he said ‘I am doing the film’. I was like, ‘But you come in the second half’, he went to say, ‘I don’t care, I know where it’s going. I really like your dad; I like your energy and am doing your film.’ I walked out and was like Salman Khan is doing the film. I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) that this film has got really big now as we already had Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani.” 

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Karan Johar and Salman Khan are teaming up for a movie and the film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan. The report also stated that Salmam Khan will essay the role of a paramilitary officer, and will go on floors around December 2023. However, neither the actor nor the filmmaker has yet given an official confirmation about the same. 

A source close to the development told the portal, “Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Army from October.” 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi along with others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12, Diwali.

