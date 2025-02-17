Karan Johar has shared that their family could have been homeless after multiple Dharma films flopped at the box office in the 1980-90s.

Dharma Productions, the film production and ditsribution company, was founded by Yash Johar in 1979 and is now being run by his son Karan Johar. After Dharma's debut film Dostana starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman was successful, the company saw a string of multiple failures including Duniya and Muqaddar Ka Faisla.

Karan Johar, in his latest interview with famous trade analyst and critic Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changers of India, shared how the film's losses at the box office affected them and also shared how Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath's failure shattered his father Yash Johar.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared, "There were times when we could have been homeless, as several of our movies failed one after another. Duniya, Muqaddar Ka Faisla were colossal failures, these were big films with major directors and actors. But when Agneepath flopped, my father was truly heartbroken. He believed it would be the film that elevated him to the level he aspired to."

Also starring Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam, and Danny Denzongpa in the leading roles, Mukul Anand-directed Agneepath flopped at the box office but later became a cult film. Amitabh Bachchan even won his first National Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in the 1990 cime drama.

Karan resurrected Dharma Productions with his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Rani Mukerji, became a blockbuster with the worldwide earnings of Rs 106 crore against its budget of Rs 10 crore.

Eight years after Yash Johar's death in 2004, Karan Johar remade Agneepath with Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, and Rishi Kapoor. The 2012 crime drama, helmed by Karan Malhotra in his directorial debut, was a huge commercial success as it earned Rs 195 crore globally against its budget of Rs 60 crore.