Karan Johar says his father Yash Johar was disrespected by industry: ‘I saw that pain in...'

Karan Johar recalled the days when the film industry insulted his father Yash Johar after his films failed at box office.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 08:36 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Karan Johar says his father Yash Johar was disrespected by industry: ‘I saw that pain in...'
Karan Johar-Yash Johar (Image credit: Twitter)
During his appearance on the first episode of comedian Zakir Khan’s new show, Aapka Apna Zakir, Karan Johar spoke about his late father, Yash Johar. Karan shared his memories of witnessing his father's struggles as a producer and the disrespect he faced within the industry.

When Karan was asked whether he knew about the fate of his films at the box office, he replied in Hindi, "I never felt as if I have killed it or that my film will be a huge box office success. I feel like I will incur losses and I will come on the streets; because at the end of the day I am a son of a producer. My father was a production controller for 30 years and when he produced his first film, he took a huge loan to make Dostana, and the film worked. After that when he went on to make many other films and they all flopped."

He added, "We were invited to premieres but were given really substandard seats. So my father wouldn’t go, but he would ask me to attend. I saw that pain in his eyes of why was he invited when he couldn’t be respected. Failure is a bitter pill to swallow. When films flop your failure is announced loudly and it was tough to see him go through that. He would have been very happy to be where Dharma is today. I feel sad that he left us so soon that he saw 5-6 years of my journey only. My biggest regret is that he wasn’t around when it was in its best phase.”

Yash Johar died on June 26, 2004, at the age of 75 from cancer. He founded Dharma Productions in 1976 and his son Karan Johar took over the production house after his death. 

