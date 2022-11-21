Karan Johar says he has to 'scream from the top of his lungs' about Dharma's different films, adds 'we do not get...'

Karan Johar/Instagram

The producer and filmmaker Karan Johar feels that his production house Dharma Productions doesn't get due credit for doing unique films like Brahmastra and Kapoor & Sons and is constantly questioned for not doing something different other than extravagant romantic and family dramas.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Dharma's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, Karan said, "Everyone has their own perception of what we make, they have created this notion that Dharma will only make a certain (kind of films), no matter how many times we have broken that myth with our films. Every time we made a different film, we had to scream at the top of our lungs to tell that we have done something different. We do not get the due credit."

At the event, which was attended by the upcoming film star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, Johar added, "We made a massive mainstream Brahmastra, we have also made a Kapoor & Sons. I have directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and I have also made My Name Is Khan, but still every time I am asked 'aap kuch alag kab karoge'."



"This, Govinda Naam Mera, is different and we are proud of it. I am always looking for good stories, whenever that comes on my table I am excited. It is for everyone to know that we are always looking for great content, it doesn’t matter what the genre is or what the syntax of the film is", the director concluded.

Talking about Govinda Naam Mera, the upcoming crime-comedy is set for a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16 onwards. The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak for Dharma Productions.