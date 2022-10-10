Karan Johar bids 'goodbye' to Twitter, says 'making space for more positive energies'

File Photo

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Twitter and said that he needs 'more positive energies.' Therefore, he is saying 'goodbye' to Twitter.

The Koffee with Karan host tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"

Social media users reacted to his decision, and one of them wrote, "Good decision. even though I am not a big fan of you, Twitter is literally toxic." The second one mentioned, "Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one." The third person commented, "Focus on your mental health and Brahmastra part 2. Good luck. Sending positivity."

For the unversed, Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar often gets trolled for his talk show. Netizens criticise him for asking questions about celebs’ ‘sex lives’. He recently wrapped up the 7th season of his show.

In his recent interview, the filmmaker talked about the feedback he receives for Koffee with Karan. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy.”

“Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like ‘Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?’ ‘Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives?’ And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things,” he added.

“Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analysed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are,” he stated.