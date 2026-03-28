Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker: 'Tu kya hai yaar'

After watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Karan Johar called Ranveer Singh "True Dhurandhar movie star", and hailed Aditya Dhar as, "Yeh naya director hai, box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi."

Karan Johar has heaped praises on Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. He stated that the spy action thriller is Ranveer's "career best work" and called Dhar "absolutely astounding and outstanding" filmmaker. "The discussions on testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must...But DHURANDHAR 2 is so much more than that", wrote Johar on his Instagram, along with the poster of the film.

Applauding Aditya Dhar, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director futher added, "The heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat...the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland....The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist...the impeccable craft....the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR...what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is...he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one....yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi."

Commending Ranveer Singh, Karan wrote, "Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages....True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s....and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business....today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, reprising their roles from the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first part grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned Rs 895 crore net in India, while the second part has already minted Rs 1100 crore globally and collected Rs 715 crore at the domestic box office. The Dhurandhar films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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