Karan Johar says current generation actors lack stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar

SRK-Karan-Amitabh Bachchan

FIlmmaker-producer Karan Johar no actor from the current generation can enjoy superstardom like Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan does. While speaking to Film Companion, Karan revealed that there are no superstars now, they are 'talented' and enjoy 'popularity,' but they don't carry that superstardom or mystery around them.

Karan further explained his point by talking about the impact Shah Rukh Khan made during his recent 50th birthday bash. "When Shah Rukh Khan came to my party, you could feel the thumping energy of the younger generation. If he walked in right now, you would feel his energy... even if you didn't see him. You can sense Shah Rukh. He was the only one who didn't walk the red carpet and came from the other side at my party. So, I could see that from the younger movie actors, maybe from as young as Ananya Panday, right up to his peers, everybody felt that aura." He added that SRK, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar are the superstars those charm generations, "When I was at a party, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Dilip Kumar walked in, Mr Shah Rukh Khan walked in, there were heads turning everywhere, I have seen it. That aura, everybody feeling their presence, that was power, that was stardom. That was glory. I don't think this generation has it. ”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asserted why the current generation doesn't have such an aura around them. "Today, everybody is much easier, more casual, more accessible, more available. I know which gym you go to, which Pilates class you go to, I know what you eat, I know who you meet, I know everything about you, how can there be any mystery about you?"

In the same conversation, Karan even opened up on the media reports tagging his birthday party as a Covid hotspot. "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?" He further added, "I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. On the work front, Karan Johar will soon be returning as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.