Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is awaiting the release of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, held an 'Ask Karan Anything' session on the newly launched Threads app on Saturday, July 8. He began the session by posting, "AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!".

When one Threads user asked him, "You are gay, right?", Karan gave a savage reply to him saying, "You’re interested?". His reply instantly went viral and was also shared on the popular Reddit subgroup Bolly Blinds N Gossip where netizens appreciated him and even called him "wittier than SRK". Shah Rukh Khan has featured in each Karan Johar-directed film except for the 2012 romantic comedy Student of The Year, which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

One Reddit user wrote, "People need to quit being obsessed over others' sexuality", while another added, "I actually love this no-lie version of him and find it very endearing than the Koffee With Karan version." "People should just stop bothering about other people's sexual preferences unless they themselves discuss it with you. It should be none of your business otherwise", read another comment. One Reddit user also commented, "You love him you hate him but you can't ignore him. I love this guy, it's always entertaining to watch him. I think he is wittier than SRK."

Talking about Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and will release in cinemas on July 28. The much-awaited romantic comedy is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The Karan Johar directorial has music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Its first song Tum Kya Mile has already become a chartbuster on streaming platforms and the film's trailer has also received a unanimous positive response from the audiences. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



