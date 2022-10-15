Search icon
Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi react to his 'bad' singing, director shares hilarious video

In the video, Yash could be heard asking his father Karan Johar why he sings so badly on television, and Roohi appeared to agree.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesj |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, frequently posted videos and pictures of his children Yash and Roohi acting in the funniest ways. Recently, the director posted a video of the two kids on Instagram. In the video, Yash could be heard asking his father why he sings so badly on television, and Roohi appeared to agree. Karan then starts singing, prompting the children to cover their ears. 

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, "No fans of my surili aawaz in my house,” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Twitter and said that he needs 'more positive energies.' Therefore, he is saying 'goodbye' to Twitter.  

The Koffee with Karan host tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" 

Social media users reacted to his decision, and one of them wrote, "Good decision. even though I am not a big fan of you, Twitter is literally toxic." The second one mentioned, "Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one." The third person commented, "Focus on your mental health and Brahmastra part 2. Good luck. Sending positivity." 

In his recent interview, the filmmaker talked about the feedback he receives for Koffee with Karan.  While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy.” 

“Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like ‘Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?’ ‘Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives?’ And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things,” he added. 

READ: Karan Johar bids 'goodbye' to Twitter, says 'making space for more positive energies'

“Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analysed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are,” he stated. 

 

