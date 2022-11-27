Search icon
Karan Johar's son Yash calls him 'boring' as he reviews his personality, video goes viral

Filmmaker Karan Johar adores his 5-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi, and frequently shares cute videos with them on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Karan Johar's son Yash calls him 'boring' as he reviews his personality, video goes viral
Karan Johar/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar adores his 5-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi, and frequently shares cute videos with them on social media. He posted another adorable video of his kid Yash on Friday. 

When Karan asks Yash what he is doing in the video, he appears to be pretty bored. Upon hearing his son's innocent response, Karan tries to correct him by saying, "You mean to say that you are bored," but the five-year-old responds, "No. You are boring me. 'Thanks' is Karan's trademark as he ends the video. 

He captioned the video as, “Review of my personality …” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Speaking at the trailer launch of Dharma's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, Karan said, "Everyone has their own perception of what we make, they have created this notion that Dharma will only make a certain (kind of films), no matter how many times we have broken that myth with our films. Every time we made a different film, we had to scream at the top of our lungs to tell that we have done something different. We do not get the due credit." 

At the event, which was attended by the upcoming film star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, Johar added, "We made a massive mainstream Brahmastra, we have also made a Kapoor & Sons. I have directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and I have also made My Name Is Khan, but still every time I am asked 'aap kuch alag kab karoge'." 

Also read: Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal starrer heads for OTT release, Karan Johar announces with quirky video

"This, Govinda Naam Mera, is different and we are proud of it. I am always looking for good stories, whenever that comes on my table I am excited. It is for everyone to know that we are always looking for great content, it doesn’t matter what the genre is or what the syntax of the film is", the director concluded. 

