Following the passing of his father, Yash Johar, Karan Johar's life has been profoundly influenced by his mother, Hiroo Johar. As she celebrates her 82nd birthday, Karan has expressed his deep affection and reverence for her, describing her as his "galaxy" and the "big love story of his life."

In a heartfelt tribute, Karan revealed the significant role Hiroo plays in keeping him grounded and centered. Despite his immense success and fame, Karan credits his mother for constantly reminding him of his roots and the importance of humility. Her guidance and reprimands have been instrumental in shaping Karan's perspective and values.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to celebrate his mother Hiroo Johar's 82nd birthday, sharing a heartwarming post filled with nostalgia and love. The post features two adorable pictures: one of Karan embracing his mother, and a vintage black-and-white photo of Hiroo holding a little Karan. In the caption, Karan expressed his deep gratitude to the universe for being born to such an incredible mother. He wrote, "My mom turns 82 today... I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her."

Karan also shared some humorous anecdotes about his mother's loving yet no-nonsense approach to keeping him grounded. He joked about how she questions his fashion choices ("what are you wearing Karan???") and his phone habits ("you are always on the phone!!!!"). However, he emphasized that despite her teasing, she is his rock, his guiding force, and his greatest love.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan last backed Shauna Gautam’s-directed Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He recently announced a movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aryan which will be directed By: Sameer Vidwans under his production house Dharma Productions.