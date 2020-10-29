Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to get notice for fine from Goa Waste Management office after alleged littering

Headlines

Most expensive double wedding in India cost Rs 550 crore, no match for Ambani-Piramal ceremony; bride was…

Viral video: Woman's chilling cuddle session with colossal pythons shocks internet, watch

Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team win gold, women’s team bags silver

Like Chandrayaan, US-India relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to popular Haryanvi song, viral video burns internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most expensive double wedding in India cost Rs 550 crore, no match for Ambani-Piramal ceremony; bride was…

Viral video: Woman's chilling cuddle session with colossal pythons shocks internet, watch

Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team win gold, women’s team bags silver

8 must-watch Bollywood films shot in Delhi

8 superfoods to fight against dengue fever

10 Iron-rich vegetarian foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

India’s costliest Rs 75 crore TV ad made by Rohit Shetty, backed by Yash Raj Films, featured this Bollywood superstar

India's Best Dancer 3 Grand Finale: Samarpan Lama wins dance reality show, takes home Rs 15 lakh cash prize

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to get notice for fine from Goa Waste Management office after alleged littering

Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo had earlier demanded an apology from Dharma Productions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office after reports claimed the production crew has allegedly littered a Goan beach village last week during their shoot. 

Speaking to ANI, Lobo said, "Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office. Goa is a beautiful state and people come here for shooting films. Everyone is welcome to come and shoot but take your trash away and don't leave it here. They have still not apologized yet."

"Whatever fine they have to pay, directions will be issued by our office. Minimum or maximum fine we will put," he said.

As per IANS, Lobo had demanded an apology by stating, "First of all, the directors or owners (of Dharma Production) should apologise to the people of Goa for doing such a thing. Tender an apology on Facebook, that it was an error and accept fault. We will fine (them) otherwise. Dharma Production will be fined by the Goa Waste Management."

"In some media, it got published that in the village where we were shooting we left garbage. This is not correct, someone wants to defame us. Our priority is to keep the place of shooting clean," Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm told ANI. 

Borkar said, "On a Sunday the garbage was not picked so in the meantime someone clicked the photo and made it viral. We then immediately remove the garbage. Some people went to a dumping ground and clicked photos from there and said that those shooting have left this garbage. For what reason they did that we do not know."

"Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action," he added.

This comes a day after Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday uploaded photos of the littered garbage bags. "Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar Ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so-called big production houses, pls help Folded hands," Ranaut said in her tweet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is Sonam Kapoor right about honey being harmful to infant's health?

Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50m rifle 3P in Asian Games, shatter world record

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Meet IIM alumnus, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC in 2020, resigned as IAS officer after 10 years due to…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 39,700 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE