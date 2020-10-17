Karan Johar's Dharma Production forgets to tag Anupam Kher in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' tweets, actor responds

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday took to his verified Twitter handle to react to a series of tweets put up by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, celebrating 22 years of the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

In the said tweets, the production house while marking the happy occasion by sharing a video clip that featured iconic scenes from the film and snippets of the lead casts' interviews conducted back in the day, and another that featured photos of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerjee and Archana Puran Singh's character's from the movie, tagged the film's entire lead cast, producer and director but apparently missed tagging Anupam Kher.

Check out the production house's tweet here:

Responding to this, the veteran star took to his social media handle and wrote that he was also part of the film and it would have been great if he was tagged along with the others. However, Kher added that he was happy to be a part of the film.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesHibiscus @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH

Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH https://t.co/3x5oWdviPF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film `The Last Show,` with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. The `Saaransh` actor posted a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik on Instagram and termed the shooting experience as "most satisfying, energising and enriching".

Kaushik and Kher can be seen at Bhopal`s famous historical site Gauhar Mahal in the picture."It is a wrap for me and my friend @satishkaushik2178 for our movie #TheLastShow.

It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab," he wrote in the caption.

Kher also talked about his experience of working during the coronavirus pandemic and said that he is waiting to share the film with the "world soon". "Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space. #Film #PassionAndPaseenaFilms #GauharMahal #Bhopal," he wrote.

The film has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.