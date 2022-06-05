Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash turns out to be Covid-19 hotspot? Insider reveals inner deets

Karan Johar

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is in the news again, as his recent 50th birthday bash has been termed a Covid-19 hotspot. Several media reports have stated that Johar's recent lavish birthday bash has boosted Covid cases, and around 55 attendees have tested Covid positive. However, there is no official clarification on the news.

Media photographer Viral Bhayani also posted about the same, and said, "Several news reports across various leading channels have reported this. We await for a formal clarification on this news."

As per the report of India Today, a source closely associated with Johar has dismissed the rumour and added that safety protocols were taken into consideration at the bash. He further added, that the guests who attended the bash, are busy in their life with individual projects, so the news is nothing but a baseless rumour.

Earlier in December 2021, Karan hosted a dinner party at his home, and similar rumours were spread as party guests like Amruta Arora, and Kareena Kapoor tested Covid positive. Kareena and Amrita, both were a part of the particular intimate gathering. A day after the BFFs tested covid positive, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who were both parts of the intimate gathering at Karan's house, informed that they too had contracted the virus.

Responding to such criticism, Karan said that he did not throw any "party" but only hosted an "intimate gathering" for eight people, and has been following all protocols. "To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all," he added in his statement.

For the unversed, Karan hosted a lavish bash for his 50th birthday on May 25, and it was attended by prominent personalities of Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and others attented the bash