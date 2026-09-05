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Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu film 'solid, kadak, masaledar ride'

Soon after watching Mirzapur The Movie, Karan Johar took to social media to share his reaction, praising both the returning characters and the new faces joining the Mirzapur universe. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu film 'solid, kadak, masaledar ride'
Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie
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Filmmaker and Dharma Productions head Karan Johar has given a glowing thumbs-up to Mirzapur: The Movie, praising the theatrical chapter of the popular franchise for its high-octane energy, iconic characters and new additions. Calling the film a "solid, kadak, masaledar ride", Karan admitted he had a blast watching it. The Prime Video franchise made its much-awaited transition from streaming to the big screen with its theatrical release on September 4.

Karan Johar on Mirzapur The Movie

Soon after watching the film, Karan took to social media to share his reaction, praising both the returning characters and the new faces joining the Mirzapur universe. Sharing his review on Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "Mirzapur is a solid, kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven't seen the series, you will love the film."

Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. Divyenndu also makes his much-anticipated return as Munna Bhaiya. The film further expands the franchise with new additions Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh also feature in pivotal roles.

Mirzapur The Movie box office opening

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial has opened strongly at the box office, earning over Rs 25 crore on its first day. It recorded the fourth-biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2026, behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic (Hindi) and Sunny Deol's Border 2. Written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

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