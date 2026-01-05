FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, and Simar Bhatia in the leading roles. Karan Johar called the Sriram Raghavan film "love letter to peace" in his review.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'
Karan Johar reviews Ikkis
Starring Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in his theatrical debut), Dharmendra (in his final on-screen appearance), Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia (Akshay Kumar's niece in her acting debut), Ikkis opened to positive reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on January 1, 2026. Despite the Dhurandhar wave at the box office, the war drama performed decently at the ticket windows and earned Rs 20 crore in its four-day opening weekend.

Now, Karan Johar has shared his review of Ikkis, in which he has called the Sriram Raghavan film "a love letter to peace." Sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram on Monday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, "IKKIS is a love letter to peace, an honestly and earnestly told story about the absolute redundancy of war. I was so moved by so many moments of the film, it silently screams, and that’s where Sriram Raghavan gets it so right."

Admiring late superstar Dharmendra's final performance, Karan added, "I was moist eyed everytime Dharamji was on screen. He has the most towering screen presence and yet can be so gentle and your heart goes out to his immensely dignified portrayal of a grieving father. "@jaideepahlawat proves time and again what an outstanding force of nature he is, he is ROCK SOLID", he further lauded Jaideep's act. Calling Agastya "outstanding", the director shared, "Agastya Nanda is OUTSTANDING as the 21 year old Arun Khetarpal. His endearing innocence , silent resolve and eventual climax break out proves his metal as an artist, was so proud and excited to see him emerge as such a sincere and solid actor, can’t wait to see his journey unfold." 

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director welcomed Simar to Bollywood as he added, "Welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18 you are so supremely confident and assured." "Kudos to Dinoo and @maddockfilms for supporting this brave and new take on a war film. Please go watch this gem of a true story", KJo concluded congratulating the producer Dinesh Vijan for Ikkis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Sriram Raghavan directorial is based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While Nanda portrays Arun, Dharmendra plays Khetarpal's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. Ahlawat plays Pakistan Army officer Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, based on the real-life Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer. Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal are also seen in key roles.

READ | Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
