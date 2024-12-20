Bnadish Bandits Season 2 features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, and Aaliyah Qureshi in the leading roles.

Headlined by Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe and Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna, the musical drama Bandish Bandits returned for its second season on Decemer 13. The web series has received accolades from multiple Bollywood actors including Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sunny Kaushal among others. And now, joining the chorus of praise is none other than the versatile filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared his admiration for the series in his quintessentially eloquent style.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan penned a heartfelt note appreciating the second season of Bandish Bandits. He wrote, "The quintessential debate about retaining our musical cultural lineage and conforming (or not) to the K-Pop-ness and hip-hop-ness of today, the ideological clash of purity vs modernity and then at centre of it all an unfulfilled and emotionally embittered love story. Bandish Bandits is a gharana of love, anguish and tradition that is soup for the soul."

"I watched it with a thumping feeling in my heart, it made me ponder and admire in equal measure. Please don’t miss this musical melange of mohabbat, it will make you fall in love like I did. A few narrative bumps aside, this series breaks the clutter so gorgeously. Congratulations to the entire team that have woven this magic", he further added.

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production, written by Tiwari in collaboration with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. Apart from Ritwik and Shreya, the new season features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, alongside new additions such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles. Bandish Bandits Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.