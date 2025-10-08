Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..
Karan Johar didn't shy away from saying that friendship in Bollywood is limited to only parties, while deep down all are being 'just professional'. The filmmaker lauded Shah Rukh Khan for being the only actor who has never discussed money and agreed with whatever he and his father offered.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be a pal with almost everyone in the Bollywood industry, has now made a shocking revelation about friendship. KJo, in his latest interview, revealed that most of the actors in the film industry are just professionals, even the ones he launched. Recently, Karan spoke to Komal Nahta on his podcast, Game Changers, addressing the true reality of relationships in the Hindi film industry. Karan didn't shy away from saying that most of the Bollywood friendships are limited to parties only. An actor will never compromise on his fees or return the money, even if the film flops.
Karan emphasised that friendship never helped him, and added, "No actor says, ‘My last two films did not work, so here, I am returning your money.’ No one is interested in returning money; they only take from you. Dosti (friendship) has never benefited me in my (professional) life. Actors are good and lovely people at parties, but they all mean business. Even I am in the industry for business and not for charity.”
Although Karan underlined actors as strict professionals, he highlighted Shah Rukh Khan as the only actor who never discussed money with him or his late father, producer Yash Johar. Karan said, "I feel strongly about him as a friend, a human being, collaborator and a brother… He is the only person who has never spoken about money with me or my father. He would say, ‘Whatever you want, send the paper, I will sign it.’ When I approach him as a director, he won’t even listen to the script. I just have to go to him and say, ‘I am directing a movie and these are the dates I want.’ Money has never been a topic of discussion between us. My relationship with every other actor, other than him, has been purely professional, and I am fine with that.” Karan clarified that any actor, at the maximum, might reduce their remuneration by a crore or two, but won’t go below a certain point from their market price.
