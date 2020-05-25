Headlines

Karan Johar reveals two of his house staff tested positive for COVID-19

Karan Johar released a statement regarding the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 09:24 PM IST

Karan Johar in a statement via his Instagram story revealed that two of his house staff have been tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote, "I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

Karan further wrote, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

The filmmaker also wrote about the treatment and care by sharing, "We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon!"

KJo concluded by writing, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Karan stays with his mother Hiroo Johar and twins Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar.

About a week back, Boney Kapoor had revealed that one of his house staff has been tested positive for coronavirus.

