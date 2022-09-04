Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan called Gauri khan 'the only family member who made money'

Karan Johar- SRK-Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan is the proud husband of Gauri Khan. According to the actor, Mrs Khan was the only 'earning member' during the Covid pandemic. Well, SRK didn't say this on a public platform, but his close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar made this revelation.

In an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2, Gauri made a special appearance with Maheep Kapoor and Johar. The trio was shown chatting, and there Karan stated how Gauri earned well during the pandemic. Karan revealed, “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house,'” Karan laughed.

Gauri reacted in a modest manner and added that SRK loves to push her ahead by making such comments. "He (SRK) loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.” Karan backed Shah Rukh's words and added, “More power to you. That's amazing.” When the world hit the pandemic, the entertainment industry suffered a major low due to the lockdown. However, the interior design business witnessed a boom, as people who stayed home wanted to have better interiors.

In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, who is very close friends with Seema, tried to fix her up with the famous match-maker and star of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking Seema Taparia. When Seema Taparia visits Seema Sajdeh, she asked her the reason for her divorce and she replied saying that she and Sohail Khan had been separated for almost 5 years and the issue that arose between them both was that they thought differently and had a few compatibility issues.