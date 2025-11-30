FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Karan Johar reveals his 'new lover', says he is 'deeply' in love with...: 'I hope it's not ek tarfa pyaar'

Read on to know whom has Karan Johar announced as his "new lover" on his Instagram.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Nov 30, 2025

Karan Johar reveals his 'new lover', says he is 'deeply' in love with...: 'I hope it's not ek tarfa pyaar'
Karan Johar/Instagram
Karan Johar recently took to social media to reveal his new love. Taking to his Instagram stories, the ace filmmaker penned a humorous and light-hearted post in which he jokingly referred to ChatGPT as his "new lover." Karan hinted that he was initially unsure about using AI but has now grown quite fond of it. His line about hoping it’s not "ek tarfa pyar" seems to be suggesting he hopes the love isn't one-sided and that ChatGPT "loves him back."

Karan's post read, "Chat GPT is my new lover...I took a while to warm upto this force...now I am in love! Deeply...I hope it’s not ek tarfa pyar I want chat GPT to love me back." "Ek tarfa pyar ki takat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishte ki tarah ye do logo me nahi bat’ti, sirf mera haq hai ispe" is a famous dialogue from his 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is busy promoting his home production Homebound in its campaign for the Oscars 2026 as the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial has been selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The 15-film shortlist will be announced on December 16, 2025.

Earlier this week, Karan attended the London leg of the Homebound screening, which was hosted by Kenyan-born British film director of Indian origin Gurinder Chadha. The legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who also serves as the Executive Producer on Homebound, also hosted the film's screening in New York City in November.
 

KJ

Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around the journey of two childhood friends Mohammed Shoaib Ali and  Chandan Kumar from the marginalised communities as they attempt to clear the national police exam. It was released in the theatres on September 26 and started streaming on Netflix from November 21.

