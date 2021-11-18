Karan Johar reveals first look of Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha', Dharma’s first ever action-franchise

Karan Johar revealed the first look of 'Yodha', Dharma Productions' first ever action franchise on Thursday. He also announced the release date of the film as 11th November, 2022. Sidharth Malhotra will lead this franchise and its two female leads will be announced soon.

Sharing the first look on his social media accounts, Karan Johar wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."

The director-producer also shared two posters from the upcoming film and captioned them as, "#Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!"

On Wednesday, Karan had teased fans with the film’s announcement without revealing its name and the leading man. "Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!”, he had written. The announcement clip had just these words in it - “A Kick of Drama, A Punch of Thrill, A Year of Blood and Sweat, A Knockout Story, The First of Many in the Franchise, And A Dashing Face. Dharma Productions presents....Stay Tuned"

After a string of flops, Sidharth Malhotra bounced back this year with the much-acclaimed ‘Shershaah’, a biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film was appreciated for Malhotra’s performances and the Kargil-war sequences. The actor will also be seen in a comedy film ‘Thank God’ and a spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ next year.