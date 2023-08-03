Headlines

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

Karan Johar his mother is 81 years old so whenever she needs something then he has to go and buy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

On Thursday, Bollywood director Karan Johar, who is busy promoting his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, organised a press meet in Mumbai where he revealed buying bra for his mother.

He said, “It was never a taboo topic. I have gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra. It's never been a problem with me but I do know that while it did it, my friends who were with me were horrified. They wondered why I did not designate this job to a female friend. And I was like 'Why? It has been asked by my mother and why will I send somebody else to do it?'"

"My mother is 81 years old and when she needs something then I have to go and buy what she wants. It could be a bra or any other item. For me, that seemed and felt organic also because I knew there's discomfort around," Karan added.

Karan Johar's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered love and appreciation from the masses and the critics. Recently, Karan celebrated the success of his film and launched the full version of the song Kudmayi in the presence of the media. 

In the movie, the song Kudmayi narrates the happy ending of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani's (Alia Bhatt) love story and their wedding ceremony takes place in the song. The song appears during the credits of the film, but initially, it was planned as a proper song. Before releasing the song, Karan narrated a surprising story behind the making of the song, and he also claimed that during the making, Alia got married twice, in a week. While sharing the story with the media, Karan said that Alia shot the song four days after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, (on April 14, 2023), and the mehandi on Rani's hands was Alia's actual mehendi from her wedding. For the shoot, they have just darkened the colour of the mehendi. 

 

