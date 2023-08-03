Headlines

Bollywood

Karan Johar reveals how Alia Bhatt got married twice, shot RRKPK song Kudmayi with mehendi from her actual wedding

While releasing the full version of the song Kudmayi, director Karan Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt shot for the song, four days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Karan Johar's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered love and appreciation from the masses and the critics. Recently, Karan celebrated the success of his film and launched the full version of the song Kudmayi in the presence of the media. 

In the movie, the song Kudmayi narrates the happy ending of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani's (Alia Bhatt) love story and their wedding ceremony takes place in the song. The song appears during the credits of the film, but initially, it was planned as a proper song. Before releasing the song, Karan narrated a surprising story behind the making of the song, and he also claimed that during the making, Alia got married twice, in a week. While sharing the story with the media, Karan said that Alia shot the song four days after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, (on April 14, 2023), and the mehandi on Rani's hands was Alia's actual mehendi from her wedding. For the shoot, they have just darkened the colour of the mehendi. 

Karan also revealed that he had planned to include the full version song in the film, but it was going beyond the runtime, so it was decided to include Kudmayi in the credits. Johar also said that when the song was added to the credits, it broke his heart, but he's glad that they are releasing the full version for the fans. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the comeback of Karan Johar to the director’s seat after 7 years. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles, and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience as well as celebrities. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is running strong at the box office.

