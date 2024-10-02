Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

Gautam Adani's new move, merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of ‘forcing women to become hermits’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted after Karan Johar revealed he had a crush on her during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil shoot.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'
Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan has been a host to several spicy revelations of Bollywood actors with their relationship status being discussed with the public too. However, not very often has it happened that KJO opened up on having a crush on someone. 

However, In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 8, Episode 5, the filmmaker spilled a secret of having a crush on Anushka Sharma during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He said, “You could have a crush like I had a crush on you. It’s been so long."

Upon hearing this revelation, Anushka Sharma was left completely stunned, while Katrina Kaif was equally shocked, admitting she had no idea about Karan’s feelings. Anushka then reconfirmed in surprise, “Did you just say you had a crush on me?" Karan responded, “Ya, right throughout the making of this film.” Anushka then replied, “I am feeling really flattered, I must tell you because if I can do that…"

However, there was a time when Karan Johar 'wanted to murder' Anushka Sharma's career. He once revealed, "I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scenes sabotaging her completely. The movie also… I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

He added, "But when I saw Band Baaja Baaraat, I called her and I felt like I owed her an apology and a compliment. Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have actually ruined the graph of exceptional talent and secondly, a compliment because I thought she was amazing.”

Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar have worked together in two films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet. While ADHM became a superhit, Bombay Velvet failed miserably at the box office. 

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil explores themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. The film collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently on a break from acting and busy with her kids Vamika and Akaay. The actress will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who debuted opposite Salman Khan at 17, was compared to Aishwarya Rai, quit Bollywood after...

Meet actress, who debuted opposite Salman Khan at 17, was compared to Aishwarya Rai, quit Bollywood after...

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement