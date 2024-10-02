Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted after Karan Johar revealed he had a crush on her during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil shoot.

Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan has been a host to several spicy revelations of Bollywood actors with their relationship status being discussed with the public too. However, not very often has it happened that KJO opened up on having a crush on someone.

However, In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 8, Episode 5, the filmmaker spilled a secret of having a crush on Anushka Sharma during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He said, “You could have a crush like I had a crush on you. It’s been so long."

Upon hearing this revelation, Anushka Sharma was left completely stunned, while Katrina Kaif was equally shocked, admitting she had no idea about Karan’s feelings. Anushka then reconfirmed in surprise, “Did you just say you had a crush on me?" Karan responded, “Ya, right throughout the making of this film.” Anushka then replied, “I am feeling really flattered, I must tell you because if I can do that…"

However, there was a time when Karan Johar 'wanted to murder' Anushka Sharma's career. He once revealed, "I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scenes sabotaging her completely. The movie also… I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

He added, "But when I saw Band Baaja Baaraat, I called her and I felt like I owed her an apology and a compliment. Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have actually ruined the graph of exceptional talent and secondly, a compliment because I thought she was amazing.”

Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar have worked together in two films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet. While ADHM became a superhit, Bombay Velvet failed miserably at the box office.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil explores themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. The film collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently on a break from acting and busy with her kids Vamika and Akaay. The actress will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

