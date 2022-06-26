Karan Johar remembers his father Yash Johar with son Yash, shares heartfelt post

Yash Johar- Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father, maverick producer Yash Johar on the latter's 28th death anniversary with a heartfelt post. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took shared his thoughts with his mentor on Instagram and showcased a perfect example of Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Karan shared a picture where his son Yash Johar is adoring his grandfather's picture and touching Sr Johar's portrait with utmost love and affection. Karan shared this picture and captioned it saying, "Yash and Yash... Lives on."

Here's the photo

Karan Johar lost his father to cancer in the year 2004. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director frequently recalls his fond memories with his father and shares throwback photos on his social media handles. In many instances, Karan has expressed his love and admiration for Sr Johar. The 2012 blockbuster Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt was Karan's homage to his father Yash Johar.

Earlier, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note remembering his late father Yash Johar. Recalling that it was on this day that his father released his first film 'Dostana', Karan said that all his father's tremendous karma 'is in every sunshine ray of Dharma movies'.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Karan, alongside a picture of himself with his dad, he wrote, "40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart...all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray every day that you are proud of all of us Papa!"

On the work front, Karan's latest production venture JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor has opened to a positive response at the box office, and the public has shown love to this family drama.