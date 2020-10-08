Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar in latest post, says 'miss you'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note remembering his late father Yash Johar.

Recalling that it was on this day that his father released his first film 'Dostana', Karan said that all his father's tremendous karma 'is in every sunshine ray of Dharma movies'.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Karan, alongside a picture of himself with his dad, he wrote, "40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart...all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray every day that you are proud of all of us Papa!"

Adding that he misses his father, but still feels his hands on his head as if he was blessing him from above, Karan added, "Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive every day to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create ....I love you so much Papa...(sic)."

Karan Johar lost his father to cancer in the year 2004.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director frequently recalls his fond memories with his father and shares throwback phots on his social media handles.

Earlier, while sharing a #FlashbackFriday photo which featured Yash Johar along with some of the biggest stars of his times, Karan wrote alongside the image. "Papa with Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, R K Nayyar and Rajendra Kumar. Thank you for this image Sanjay."

Karan has also often spoken about his mom Hiroo Johar and how she helps him co-parent, raise his twins.