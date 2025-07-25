Karan Johar regrets making this remake, knew it would fail at the box office; it's not Agneepath: 'Should this film...'

Karan Johar has said that he knew Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Ok Jaanu would fail at the box office. The 2017 release was the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Ok Kanmani.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions tried to replicate the smashing success of Aashiqui 2 by casting Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the 2017 romantic drama Ok Jaanu, which was the official remake of the 2015 Tamil movie O Kadhal Kanmani aka Ok Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Made in Rs 27 crore, the Hindi remake couldn't even recover its budget and bombed at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Ok Jaanu just earned Rs 24 crore net in India.



Karan Johar says his intution was right about Ok Jaanu

Now, in his latest interview, Karan Johar talked about how his intuitions have always guided him in the Hindi film industry and when he hasn't listened to them, he has often gone wrong. Speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast, the filmmaker cited the example of Ok Jaanu and said, "At that time, Aditya and Shraddha just had a hit, Aashiqui 2. They already agreed to do the film, and the film came to me as a project. Ready. With a great remake. Shaad Ali–a great director. Wonderful actors. And yet, in my heart, I actually felt that, ‘Should this film be remade?’ because it is so much in the moment. Can the moment be recaptured?".

Talking about the film's poor box office performance, Karan added, "It wasn’t anyone’s fault. Everyone did their job well. But deep down, I knew it wasn’t the right move–and I didn’t act on it. Even today, I sometimes don’t listen to my instincts. And when I don’t, I go wrong. It’s a mistake I keep making."



Ok Jaanu was Shaadi Ali's second remake of a Mani Ratnam film

While Ok Kanmani was directed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Ok Jaanu was helmed by Shaad Ali. It was Shaad's second remake of a Mani Ratnam film as he had made his directorial debut in 2002 with Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji's Saathiya, which was the official remake of the Ratnam's Tamil film Alai Payuthey released in 2000.

