Karan Johar receives Padma Shri, reveals his twins Yash and Roohi’s reaction

On Monday in New Delhi, ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured with the Padma Shri Award. The filmmaker revealed his children Yash and Roohi's reactions to him being honoured with the fourth highest civilian accolade in a recent Instagram post.

Karan was seen wearing attire from the awards night, as well as the medal he got, in a series of photos he shared. He posed for the picture while pinning the medal beneath the brooch.Karan shared on Instagram that Yash and Roohi were curious about the medal. The filmmaker recounted the entire scenario and how he responded to it.

“About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me ‘dada you won a medal?’ and I replied, ‘yes I did I hope you do too one day!!’ The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured,” he said.

The award ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind gave the honour to a few people, including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut.

Karan took to Twitter after the awards ceremony to show his gratitude.

“Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!” he tweeted.